Queen Elizabeth II attention on love as Meghan Markle dragged Royals

Queen Elizabeth II was worried about more serious things as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle dubbed the family ‘racist.’



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who sat with Oprah Winfrey in 2021, revealed the Royal Family was concerned about their first born’s skin colour while Meghan was still pregnant with Prince Archie.

Is is now revealed by royal author Robert Hardman that Her Majesty was least concerned about the scandalous interview due to husband Prince Philip’s declining health.

He writes: “The Queen, however, had more important concerns than her petulant grandson and his wife."

This comes as royal author Tom Quinn exclusively tells Mirror that Harry is not allowed to speak about the Royals in public.

Quinn says: "Harry has been asked directly by his father not to write or say publicly anything further about the family or his brother that might cause trouble. And everyone knows that when a king asks you to do something there are going to be consequences if you do not obey."