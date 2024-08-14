J Balvin opens up about inviting Will Smith to his Coachella set

J Balvin described Will Smith as his ‘idol’.



On Tuesday, August 13, in an interview published in Rolling Stone, the 39-year-old singer opened up about why he wanted to invite Smith to his Coachella set.

"My inner child was screaming to have him in my show because there was no one better than him," he told the outlet.

It is pertinent to mention that Balvin invited Smith to his alien-themed set at Coachella and he performed his 1997 Men in Black from the film of the same title.

The pair performed together and the Oscar winner rapped as Agent J, his character from the film.

Balvin noted that it took him a while to convince Smith, he said, "I told him my vision. He said, ‘Give me a week.’ And I kept pressuring, man."

He went on to say, "I kept sending him pictures of me praying, until he called and said he was down, and it was a beautiful moment to see us together, man."

Moreover, Balvin also called Smith his ‘idol’ and mentioned that he feels ‘connected’ to Smith

"Will Smith has always been one of my biggest idols. Period. I feel really connected with him. You cannot judge a person for some mistakes,” Balvin added.