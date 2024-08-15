Ryan Reynolds saves the day by rushing to Blake Lively's defense

Ryan Reynolds saved Blake Lively's new film It Ends With Us first before he went on with Deadpool & Wolverine promotions.

Blake, who hadn't released a film since 2020 all while raising their children, is now seeing her new film It Ends With Us lead the Box office.

Sources revealed to DailyMail that Blake, 36, nearly dodged 'a disaster' as husband Ryan, 47, rushed to her rescue by voluntarily rewriting a sensitive scene.

"He jumped in to help the film from disaster," an insider spilled to the outlet. "Ryan has every right to stick up for his wife especially when it comes to a project, she is so passionate about."

It all began when most castmates were feeling neglected by the director, Justin Baldoni, 40, including lead actress-producer Blake, while filming scenes of abusive behavior.

Baldoni was accused of focusing on 'what he believed was the abusive male viewpoint' and had a very 'chauvinistic' approach to the topic.



His refusal to 'consider' the perspective of her character made Ryan step in and offer a rewritten scene, which challenged Baldoni's 'chauvinistic' approach to the topic.



"Ryan knew when he saw the script that it needed help. Together with Blake they made sure that it was not only brilliant but reflective of what this story is about," the outlet quoted the insider.

The source went on, "Ryan didn’t want this to fail for anyone, especially his wife," the source continued. "It was nothing against Justin, but Justin took it personally and it is not Ryan’s fault, nor does he have any apology to give."



Despite his ongoing Deadpool & Wolverine campaigns at the time, Ryan felt he 'owed' his wife any help in making the film her big break after years of her sacrificing her career to support their family.

"He got nothing out of this. He didn’t want any credit. He just wanted to see Blake’s first big break back into the business succeed.



"He feels in many ways that Blake sacrificed a lot to raise their children while he was able to continue his dreams and he feels that he owes her so much.

The couple have now been promoting her film together at most red carpet events after they recently welcomed their fourth child and first son, Olin.