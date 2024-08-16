Meghan Markle relationship with mother-in-law Queen Camilla comes to light

Queen Camilla’s true and raw feelings about Meghan Markle have come forward with a new twist.

Royal expert Hilary Fordwich made these emotions public during her interview for Fox News Digital.

During that conversation the expert explained the state of their bond prior to the ‘attacks’ and reportedly, even “before Prince Harry’s tell-all autobiography, denigrating his own family and particularly Camilla, she and Meghan Markle didn’t exactly have a budding friendship, to say the least.”

But “Camilla went out of her way to assist Meghan when she was experiencing difficulties with her own father. Charles is said to have also offered Meghan help.”

Fast-forward post-Oprah interview, Netflix documentary, Spare, and numerous interviews,” though “Meghan has been labeled ‘that minx’ and ‘ungrateful’ by Camilla, who was suspicious from the get-go of Meghan’s motives.”

During the course of her conversation the expert also offered a different point of view and clarified, “Many say they actually never enjoyed a close relationship. The suspicion is Camilla had been finding it tough to believe Meghan would sacrifice her ‘career and independence’ to serve silently behind her man as a team player devoted to the monarchy.”