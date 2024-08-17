Ryan Reynolds playfully addresses box office rivalry with Blake Lively

Ryan Reynolds is thrilled to share the box-office success with wife Blake Lively.

In a preview of the 47-year-old actor’s interview with Willie Geist that will air on Sunday Today upcoming weekend, the host asked Reynolds how he feels about his blockbuster superhero film, co-starring Hugh Jackman, going head-to-head with his wife's newly released romantic drama It Ends with Us.

"Despite your successful and happy marriage, you're famously vicious professional rivals. So did you say to her, 'I beat you by that much at the box office?'” Geist asked in the teaser released on Friday, August 16.

"The only time in my life I've ever dreamt of coming in second," Reynolds said adding, "No, I think that's the sign of a good relationship."

"It's always been the one kind of constant with Blake and I: We really root for each other," he added.

It is pertinent to mention that Justin Baldoni-directed romantic film, which was released on August 9, earned $50 million domestically over its opening week as Variety reported.

On the other hand, Deadpool & Wolverine collected $54.2 million domestically and bagged first place at the box office.