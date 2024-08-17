Meghan Markle Colombia dance video goes viral

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are currently in Colombia on the invitation of Vice President Francia Márquez.



They commenced their visit to Colombia with a memorable and heartfelt welcome from Francia Márquez and her partner, Rafael Yerney Pinillos on Thursday.

On their first day of visit, Meghan and Harry attended a special cultural event highlighting the artistry of Bogotá at the Centro Nacional de las Artes Delia Zapata Olivella (CNA).

They were greeted by Minister of Culture Juan David Correa, and the Director of CNA Xiomara Suescún.

The California-based royal couple also enjoyed a theater performance as well as a musical and dance performance at the venue in Bogota.

Meghan and Harry also participated in an intimate dance session at plaza with locals which brought so many romantic moments between the couple.

The dance video has won the hearts of the fans and the clip has gone viral on social media.