Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's Colombia gifts revealed

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were welcomed by military officials and a veteran military band

August 17, 2024

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry received special gifts on their second and final day in Bogotá, Colombia.

The royal couple, accompanied by Vice President Francia Márquez and her partner Rafael Yerney Pinillo, visited the Center for Inclusive Rehabilitation. This state-of-the-art facility supports active-duty servicemembers and veterans, and also serves as the training ground for Team Colombia, which joined the Invictus family in 2023.

The couple was welcomed by military officials and a veteran military band.

The group then attended a volleyball match where Pinillo and Prince Harry participated while the Vice President and The Duchess cheered from the sidelines.

After the match, Prince Harry met with Korean War veterans and both he and Meghan toured the center’s art hall, featuring artwork by Invictus athletes.

Archie and Lilibet doting mother received a painting, hand-knitted animals, and a beaded necklace and earrings from the artists, while the Duke was presented with a commemorative plaque from the Ministry of National Defense Veterans.

