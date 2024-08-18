Abbas Afridi's all-round show in vain as Strikers beat Shaheens to reach final

Mohammad Abbas Afridi (right) and Usman Khan. —PCB/ @NTCricket/ File

DARWIN: Pakistan Shaheens fell 30 runs short against Adelaide Strikers in the first semifinal of the Top End T20 series as they scored 167 all out against the target of 197 on Sunday at the DXC Arena in Darwin.



Mohammad Abbas Afridi’s quickfire 29-ball 54 went in vain as the Shaheens ran out of batters with 11 balls still left in the bag. Earlier, Abbas also took three wickets, said the Pakistan Cricket Board in a press release.

Adelaide Strikers won the semi-final by 30 runs to reach the tourney’s final.

In pursuit of the 198-run target, Pakistan Shaheens lost a wicket in second, third, fourth and fifth over as they were reduced to 33-4 in 4.1 overs. Mohammad Haris got off to a steady start scoring 19 off 11 balls with the help of three fours before falling to Tim Oakley in the third over.

Mubasir Khan (18) and Usman Khan (32) stitched a 32-run fifth-wicket partnership but both fell in the eighth and 11th overs respectively, with the scorecard reading 65-5 and then 91-6.

Abbas, who walked into bat at seven, belted five fours and three sixes during his 29-ball stay on the crease but with no support from other end. Arif Yaqoob (15) and Mohammad Imran Junior (11) chipped in with small contributions but all in vain as the team was bundled out for 167 in 18.1 overs.

Liam Scott picked up three wickets while Jordan Buckingham and Lloyd Pope had two each to their names. Oakley, Tim O’Connell and Noah Mcfayden dismissed one batter each.

Earlier, after Shaheens opted to bowl first, Strikers’ opening batter Jake Winter smashed a 61-ball 104 hitting six fours and eight sixes to take the game away. He was joined by Harry Manenti (52 off 32) in the ninth over as the duo stitched a 73-run fourth-wicket partnership in 7.4 overs, taking the team score from 57-3 to 130-4 in 15.4 overs when Manenti departed.

Sam Rahaley remained unbeaten on 13 off 10 hitting one four as Winter was finally dismissed in the last over of the innings. For Shaheens, Abbas took three wickets while Faisal Akram chipped in with two.

This semi-final loss brings an end to the Pakistan Shaheens tour of Darwin which began with a two four-day match series against Bangladesh ‘A’ in July followed by two 50-over matches against Bangladesh ‘A’ and NT Strike. Pakistan Shaheens played seven matches in the Top End T20 series winning five and losing two.

Scores in brief:

Adelaide Strikers 197-5 in 20 overs (Jake Winter 104, Harry Manenti 52; Mohammad Abbas Afridi 3-51, Faisal Akram 2-58)

Pakistan Shaheens 167 all out in 18.1 overs (Mohammad Abbas Afridi 54, Usman Khan 32; Scott 3-44, Lloyd Pope 2-32, Jordan Buckingham 2-33)