Prince Andrew faces another major blow amid rift with King Charles over Royal Lodge

Prince Andrew has received another setback amid ongoing rift with his elder brother King Charles over Royal Lodge.



Princess Eugenie and Beatrice father is reportedly facing the fresh nightmare as he may have become under new pressure to leave his Royal Lodge home.

According to reports, King Charles has fired private security team at Andrew’s Royal Lodge mansion at the Windsor.

Sarah Ferguson’s former husband has lived at Royal Lodge, his 31-room property in 98 acres of grounds on the Windsor estate, for more than 20 years after signing a 75-year lease.



The New York Post, citing the Sun, reported the monarch has told the security team that their contracts would not be renewed in October at the Royal Lodge home.

The insider told the outlet, “They are all working the final weeks of their contract till the end of October. It’s not thought anyone is being lined up to replace them.

“Everyone is speculating this means the Duke will have to leave the Royal Lodge because what other reason could there be to take his security away?”