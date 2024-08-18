 
Selena Gomez takes cover as Benny Blanco engagement rumours heat up

Selena Gomez adds fuel to ongoing engagement rumours with Benny Blanco

Web Desk
August 18, 2024

Selena Gomez has added fuel to ongoing engagement rumours with her boyfriend Benny Blanco.

According to DailyMail report, Gomez was spotted arriving at LAX Airport on August 17.

During her appearance, the Only Murders in the Building star wore gray sweats and flats, opting for a casual look.

Notably, she kept her left hand hidden under the hoodie, which intensified speculations about her relationship status.

These speculations follows Gomez's recent Instagram photo featuring a mirror selfie with Blanco in the background,

In the photo, she strategically placed a heart emoji over her ring finger, leading fans to speculate about a potential engagement.

Gomez and Blanco, who went public with their relationship in December, have openly expressed their love for each other.

The Who Says singer has described Blanco as the "love of my life" and revealed that she was the first to say "I love you" in their relationship.

Reports suggest they are discussing marriage and starting a family together.

An insider recently told US Weekly, "they’ve talked about marriage and having children and are very much on the same page."

