Tom Brady reveals parenting challenges with Gisele Bundchen

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen share two children

August 19, 2024

Tom Brady recently opened up about what keeps him busy these days.

As fans will be aware, the former footballer shares son Benjamin, and daughter Vivian, with former wife Gisele Bundchen. In addition to this, Tom also coparents son Jack, 16, with former girlfriend Bridget Moynahan.

Recently, Tom made an appearance in New York City at Fanatics Fest, hosted by billionaire Michael Rubin, of "White Party" fame, per Page Six.

In this chat, Tom spilled the beans on his engagements and said, "I got a lot of things that keep me busy.”

“But still trying to be a great dad and be there for my kids,” he shared and added, "All the parents out there know that it's a challenge to be a good parent.

He also requested all the attendees to respect their parents and acknowledge their sacrifices.

"All the kids I hope you appreciate your parents too! Because there's a lot of work they put into making your life a little easier," he stated before moving to another topic. 

