Meghan Markle, Prince Harry disinvited from ‘working members' only Royal event

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were snubbed at an important royal event with the world leaders, it is revealed.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were not invited to a gathering of working royal a night before Queen Elizabeth II was laid to rest.

Roya Nikkhah, Royal Editor for The Sunday Times, reveals Harry was heartbroken at the treatment.

She wrote: "The Sussexes also understood they would be at Buckingham Palace on the eve of the funeral alongside the rest of the royal family, when Charles and Camilla hosted a reception for foreign heads of state. They were initially asked to the event but their invitations were later 'rescinded', with the Palace clarifying the event was for 'working members of the royal family' only."

This comes as author Tom Quinn spilled Harry has been devastated eversince he was evicted from his Windsor home, Frogmore Cottage.

He said: "Harry was absolutely furious and in tears about being evicted from Frogmore – he felt his father had no right to do it and that it was purely vindictive."