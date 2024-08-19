Prince Andrew's reaction to King Charles 'radical move' revealed

A royal expert has disclosed Prince Andrew’s reaction to King Charles ‘radical move’ amid their ongoing rift over Royal Lodge.



According to reports, King Charles has fired private security team at Andrew’s Royal Lodge mansion at the Windsor.

Sarah Ferguson’s former husband has lived at Royal Lodge, his 31-room property in 98 acres of grounds on the Windsor estate, for more than 20 years after signing a 75-year lease.

Commenting on it, royal expert Michael Cole has said that getting rid of Andrew’s security team was a ‘radical move’ by King Charles which would have left Andrew ‘very, very unhappy’.

King Charles has long been trying to persuade Eugenie and Beatrice father to leave Royal Lodge and move to Frogmore Cottage – the former residence of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Cole told GB News: “The King wants his younger brother to move to Frogmore Cottage, which was done up at great expense for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, but they decided that Canada and then America were more homely for them.”

He continued, “It’s a problem because Prince Andrew… has a 75-year repairing lease, which means he has to look after the place. Now The King can’t move him out legally, but he’s letting his feelings [be] known by removing his security. Prince Andrew is going to look at this in a very, very unhappy way.”