Jennifer Lopez's absence seen as positive for Ben Affleck: Insider

Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck were seen having a friendly dinner in Connecticut, amid the latter’s divorce rumours with Jennifer Lopez.



As reported by Mail Online, the ex-couple, who were spending time together with their kids this weekend, seemed to be completely comfortable in each other's presence, according to body language expert Judi James.

The expert told the publication, “It seems Lopez's absence was a positive for Affleck he seems to be ‘safe-harbouring’ here, a familiar harbour of his ex-wife and his children while his current marital problems blow over around him.”

Judy explained that such behavior is common when facing problems in a second marriage, with the first family unit often becoming a familiar and comforting refuge.

Talking about Garner’s behaviour, the expert noted that the actress seemed to be “like-minded with Ben”, suggesting that they formed a united bond as parents.

Garner and Affleck split in 2015 after 10 years of marriage, officially divorcing three years later. They co-parent their three children: Violet Anne, 18, Seraphina Rose, 15, and Samuel, 12.

This recent family dinner comes amid rumours about the current state of Affleck and Lopez’s marriage as the couple is said to be living separately.

The pair, who have been married since 2022, sparked speculation about their troubled relationship in May 2024 when Lopez geared up for her fifth concert tour, This is Me.