Michael Keaton stays unfazed by 'Batgirl' movie cancellation

Michael Keaton has an opposing opinion about his Batgirl movie that never gets released.



The 72-year-old actor was all set to return to his Batman role with its studio Warner Bros Discovery.

Despite being mostly completed the movie got cancelled in 2022.

The singer-songwriter, Leslie Grace starred in the titular character along with other cast members including Brendan Fraser, J.K. Simmons, and more.

In an interview with GQ, the Beetlejuice actor was asked if he was disappointed about Batgirl being shelved.

In response, Keaton said, "No, I didn't care one way or another. Big, fun, nice check."

However, the actor showed his sympathy to the unreleased film directors, Bilall Fallah and Adil El Arbi, saying, “I like those boys. They're nice guys. I pull for them. I want them to succeed, and I think they felt very badly, and that made me feel bad. Me? I'm good."

It is pertinent to mention that in June 2023, Keaton reprised his Batman role in the movie, The Flash.