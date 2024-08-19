 
Geo News

Michael Keaton stays unfazed by 'Batgirl' movie cancellation

The actor did feel bad for the film directors, Bilall Fallah and Adil El Arbi

By
Web Desk
|

August 19, 2024

Michael Keaton stays unfazed by Batgirl movie cancellation
Michael Keaton stays unfazed by 'Batgirl' movie cancellation

Michael Keaton has an opposing opinion about his Batgirl movie that never gets released.

The 72-year-old actor was all set to return to his Batman role with its studio Warner Bros Discovery.

Despite being mostly completed the movie got cancelled in 2022.

The singer-songwriter, Leslie Grace starred in the titular character along with other cast members including Brendan Fraser, J.K. Simmons, and more.

In an interview with GQ, the Beetlejuice actor was asked if he was disappointed about Batgirl being shelved.

In response, Keaton said, "No, I didn't care one way or another. Big, fun, nice check."

However, the actor showed his sympathy to the unreleased film directors, Bilall Fallah and Adil El Arbi, saying, “I like those boys. They're nice guys. I pull for them. I want them to succeed, and I think they felt very badly, and that made me feel bad. Me? I'm good."

It is pertinent to mention that in June 2023, Keaton reprised his Batman role in the movie, The Flash.

Sharon Osbourne revives iconic 'X Factor' audition at Taylor Swift's show video
Sharon Osbourne revives iconic 'X Factor' audition at Taylor Swift's show
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ignore Royal family as they ‘let their guard down' video
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ignore Royal family as they ‘let their guard down'
King Charles gives major update on health as he arrives at Balmoral
King Charles gives major update on health as he arrives at Balmoral
King Charles called out over ‘bad decisions' involving Harry, Meghan
King Charles called out over ‘bad decisions' involving Harry, Meghan
Christina Hall, daughter flaunt their gorgeous hair in adorable video video
Christina Hall, daughter flaunt their gorgeous hair in adorable video
King Charles' former aide makes shocking revelation about Prince Harry, Meghan
King Charles' former aide makes shocking revelation about Prince Harry, Meghan
Inside King Charles' secret playhouse for Prince William's children
Inside King Charles' secret playhouse for Prince William's children
Phil Donahue, TV show legend, breathes his last at 88
Phil Donahue, TV show legend, breathes his last at 88