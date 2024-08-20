 
Oprah Winfrey pens sweet tribute to 'pioneer' Phil Donahue

Legendary TV show host, Phil Donahue passed away on August 18, 2024

August 20, 2024

Oprah Winfrey just paid a heartfelt tribute to legendary TV show host, Phil Donahue.

After The Phil Donahue Show host’s demise at the age of 88 on August 18, Sunday, fans and celebrities remembered the trend-setter in good words.

Amongst celebrities, the 70-year-old veteran host was one of those who issued a wholesome statement to PEOPLE magazine over the demise of Donahue.

“There wouldn’t have been an Oprah Show without Phil Donahue being the first to prove that daytime talk and women watching should be taken seriously,” she said, adding, “He was a pioneer. I’m glad I got to thank him for it.”

Winfrey also shared the same statement to her official Instagram account, that she paired with a monochromatic themed picture of her and Donahue, hugging each other.

Phil Donahue’s death was first reported by the Today show, when his family broke the news of how the renowned journalist died surrounded by family that included his wife, Marlo Thomas, "his sister, his children, grandchildren and his beloved golden retriever, Charlie."

The exact cause of death remains unrevealed, however PEOPLE magazine reported that Phil Donahue "passed away peacefully following a long illness."

