Mark Wahlberg, Halle Berry get candid about work & family

Being actors and parents is no easy job as The Union stars Mark Wahlberg and Halle Berry share how they manage these two duties.



Speaking to Audacy, the John Wick star commended her co-star for his parenting skills, saying, "If one of his kids called in that moment, we'd be on a roll waiting to go, and he'd be like, 'Hello'... He's relentless at that," adding, "He is very available to his children. He was talking to them all the time, all hours of the night."

Similarly, the Transformers actor gushed about the mother-of-two for putting her children first.

"The kids are the top priority... to see that she can balance all of those things and this career and being Halle Berry," noting, "but becoming [her The Union character] Roxanne, and doing all these things. And I know it's not easy, but she makes it look easy."

Elsewhere in the interview, Halle raved about the professionalism of Mark saying, "He does a hundred things too, like all these businesses and stuff," adding, "He [is] flying somewhere and he comes back, but he comes back prepared. Like, you think somebody's doing all this stuff he's doing, he'd kind of be phoning it in."

"But he really knows his stuff. He's prepared. And it was nice to work with people that are professional, 'cause it doesn't always happen today."