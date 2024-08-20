Pip Edwards drops bombshell about career after resuming work

Pip Edwards hinted at a career change after stepping away from P.E Nation's creative director position.

The Australian fashion entrepreneur posted pictures on her Instagram Stories while she modeled for the same brand she departed from, indicating that she is back to her former workplace but in a different role.

As Edwards made revelation about career changes, fans took to the brand's social media accounts to complain that the limited edition black mesh skirt set, which was debuted by Pip herself on the Australian Fashion Week runway in March, had sold out in most sizes in less than an hour.

“Love it all but the black mesh is sold out already," one fan commented.



This came after Pip suddenly resumed promoting the brand she co-founded in 2016.

Furthermore, the glamorous fashion designer has been promoting various rival Australian fashion brands on her Instagram stories continuously after making the announcement.

However, on Monday, the P.E Nation co-founder did a one-eighty and styled herself in P.E Nation gear once again, as she returned to work as the face of the brand she says she has departed from.

In terms of Edwards’ dressing, she sported a pair of the brand's black sports shorts, a khaki cap, and white tank top while departing a hotel in Spain.

Additionally, the athleisure brand's co-founder shocked the fashion world when she casually announced that she was stepping down from her role as creative director last week.

Last Sunday, Pip also revealed that she will remain a "force at the brand," but she will no longer be the "creative director" following the departure of co-founder Claire Greaves in March.