Prince Harry defies Princess Diana's wishes related to Prince William

A royal expert has claimed that Prince Harry has defied his late mother Princess Diana’s wishes about relationship with his elder brother Prince William.



The royal author claimed Princess Diana would be "very upset" to see the state of her sons relationship today and would have "worked towards a reconciliation."

According to Newsweek, Andrew Morton told Times Radio that Diana was clear in her view that Harry's role was to support his older brother, whose destiny was to take on the burden of the crown.

Morton said, "There's absolutely no question at all in my mind that she would have been very upset and would have worked towards a reconciliation between them.

"I think Harry himself has said that if his mother had been alive things might have been different. Diana always said to me, and she was quite clear about this, that she anticipated Harry as being, as it were, William's wingman, not a hitman.”

“As far as she was concerned he was there to support the future Prince of Wales", the royal expert added.