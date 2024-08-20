 
Geo News

Prince Harry defies Princess Diana's wishes related to Prince William

Princess Diana wanted Prince Harry to support his elder brother Prince William as future king

By
Web Desk
|

August 20, 2024

Prince Harry defies Princess Diana's wishes related to Prince William

A royal expert has claimed that Prince Harry has defied his late mother Princess Diana’s wishes about relationship with his elder brother Prince William.

The royal author claimed Princess Diana would be "very upset" to see the state of her sons relationship today and would have "worked towards a reconciliation."

According to Newsweek, Andrew Morton told Times Radio that Diana was clear in her view that Harry's role was to support his older brother, whose destiny was to take on the burden of the crown.

Morton said, "There's absolutely no question at all in my mind that she would have been very upset and would have worked towards a reconciliation between them.

"I think Harry himself has said that if his mother had been alive things might have been different. Diana always said to me, and she was quite clear about this, that she anticipated Harry as being, as it were, William's wingman, not a hitman.”

“As far as she was concerned he was there to support the future Prince of Wales", the royal expert added.

Taylor Swift faces multiple errors during 'Eras Tour' performance in London
Taylor Swift faces multiple errors during 'Eras Tour' performance in London
David Henrie on crafting 'Wizards Beyond Waverly Place' with Selena Gomez
David Henrie on crafting 'Wizards Beyond Waverly Place' with Selena Gomez
Taylor Swift wins hearts with sweet gesture for Southport stabbing victims
Taylor Swift wins hearts with sweet gesture for Southport stabbing victims
Real reason Chappell Roan won't take acting jobs
Real reason Chappell Roan won't take acting jobs
Prince Harry takes major step to save Prince William, Kate Middleton marriage
Prince Harry takes major step to save Prince William, Kate Middleton marriage
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry plan UK return after new warning
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry plan UK return after new warning
Prince Harry causes new tensions between Kate Middleton, Prince William video
Prince Harry causes new tensions between Kate Middleton, Prince William
Abbie Chatfield reveals reason behind cancellation of her live show video
Abbie Chatfield reveals reason behind cancellation of her live show