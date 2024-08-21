 
Travis Kelce lands another big role in Hollywood

Travis Kelce sets to make his feature film debut with 'Loose Cannons'

August 21, 2024

After Grotesquerie, Travis Kelce is bagged by Lionsgate for an action comedy, Loose Cannons, as his career in Hollywood is going up.

Produced by Chad Stahelski, known for helming John Wick through his 87Eleven Entertainment banner, and the script will be written by Tim Dowling.

Sources told Deadline that more details about the project remain under wraps while the shooting of the movie is also expected to take some time because the Super Bowl champion has a new season of NFL to play in two weeks.

After his romance with Taylor Swift, the 34-year-old appears to start dipping his toes in the filming industry.

Besides these exciting showbiz work, he is also set to lead a game show on Prime Video called Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity? 

Not to mention, Travis was an executive producer on a recent dark comedy flick, My Dead Friend which will be released on November 1.

