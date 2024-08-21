 
Pak vs Ban: Pakistan put together respectable 158/4 at stumps after early losses

Pakistan first three batters could not enter double digits in first ten overs as Babar was dismissed at zero

AFP
Sports Desk
August 21, 2024

Pakistani batsman Saim Ayub plays shot during the first day of the 1st Test cricket match between Pakistan and Bangladesh teams at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on August 21, 2024. — APP
Pakistani batsman Saim Ayub plays shot during the first day of the 1st Test cricket match between Pakistan and Bangladesh teams at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on August 21, 2024. — APP 


  • Match faces hours-long delay due to wet outfield. 
  • Second Test match will also be played in Rawalpindi.
  • Both teams have locked horns in 13 Test matches.

After facing early losses, Pakistan managed to put together a respectable score at the end of the day one of the first Test against Bangladesh played at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Wednesday.

The hosts finished on 158/4 at stumps with vice-captain Saud Shakeel on 57* (92) while wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan made 24* (31).

After being asked to bat first, the home side struggled greatly against Bangladesh’s pace attack as Abdullah Shafique (2), along with skipper Shan Masood (6) and Babar Azam (0) were dismissed inside the first 10 overs.

After losing three wickets, the hosts managed to comeback in the game and Saim Ayub and Saud formed a crucial 98-run partnership that took Pakistan out of trouble.

Saim reached to his first Test fifty in his third innings. He made 56 off 98 balls which included four fours and a six.

Saud carried on with Rizwan and took Pakistan to a respectable position at the end of the day. For Bangladesh, Shoriful Islam and Hasan Mahmud picked two wickets each.

Squads

Pakistan: Shan Masood (captain), Saud Shakeel, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed (not in first Test), Babar Azam, Kamran Ghulam (not in first Test), Khurram Shahzad, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Ali, Muhammad Hurraira, Mohammad Rizwan, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shaheen Shah Afridi.

Bangladesh: Najmul Hossain Shanto (captain), Mahmudullah, Zakir Hasan, Shadman Islam, Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan. Litton Das, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Nazmul Hossain, Nurul Hasan, Ebadot Hossain, Hasan Mahmud, Taskin Ahmed and Khaled Ahmed.

