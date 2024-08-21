 
Geo News

Royal expert issues final verdict on Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's Colombia trip

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle recently concluded their second international trip

By
Web Desk
|

August 21, 2024

Royal expert issues final verdict on Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s Colombia trip

Royal expert has issued final verdict on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s second international trip of the year.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex recently wrapped up their four-day, ‘faux-royal’ trip to Colombia, which has so far garnered positive response from critics.

Sharing his take on Harry and Meghan’s tour, royal expert Michael Cole said that even though Colombia locals were "unaware" of their presence in the country, the duo will see the trip as a "success" on their terms.

"The Sussexes will be reflecting on the semi-royal tour of Colombia and counting it a success,” Cole shared with GB News, adding, “And in their terms, of course, it was.”

“They were met by people who were delighted to see them, nothing went wrong,” he added. "They ticked all their boxes, she wore some very nice expensive outfits, and it was quite a show and she's no doubt the star of the show.”

He further said of Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, saying that she was “smiling with a permanent smile, you can't get away from it.”

"The Prince looked a little bit more hesitant,” he added of Prince Harry. “But when he was with children, planting trees and drumming drums, and with his wounded veterans who go to the entirely admirable Invictus Games, which he set up, he looks happier.”

Simon Cowell made Howie Mandel feel 'abused' amid playful buzzer moment video
Simon Cowell made Howie Mandel feel 'abused' amid playful buzzer moment
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's personal 'agenda' halts reconciliation with Kate Middleton, William
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's personal 'agenda' halts reconciliation with Kate Middleton, William
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle receive 'huge blow' at 'terrible' time video
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle receive 'huge blow' at 'terrible' time
King Charles gives latest update about his health as monarch visits Southport video
King Charles gives latest update about his health as monarch visits Southport
Taylor Swift's fans high expectations about Travis Kelce's cameo revealed video
Taylor Swift's fans high expectations about Travis Kelce's cameo revealed
Eva Mendes reveals one thing her daughters won't travel without
Eva Mendes reveals one thing her daughters won't travel without
Jennifer Lopez' friends grown tired of her 'antics' amid divorce with Ben Affleck
Jennifer Lopez' friends grown tired of her 'antics' amid divorce with Ben Affleck
Meghan Markle's major decision deprives Princess Lilibet of birth right
Meghan Markle's major decision deprives Princess Lilibet of birth right