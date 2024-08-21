Royal expert issues final verdict on Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s Colombia trip

Royal expert has issued final verdict on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s second international trip of the year.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex recently wrapped up their four-day, ‘faux-royal’ trip to Colombia, which has so far garnered positive response from critics.

Sharing his take on Harry and Meghan’s tour, royal expert Michael Cole said that even though Colombia locals were "unaware" of their presence in the country, the duo will see the trip as a "success" on their terms.

"The Sussexes will be reflecting on the semi-royal tour of Colombia and counting it a success,” Cole shared with GB News, adding, “And in their terms, of course, it was.”

“They were met by people who were delighted to see them, nothing went wrong,” he added. "They ticked all their boxes, she wore some very nice expensive outfits, and it was quite a show and she's no doubt the star of the show.”

He further said of Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, saying that she was “smiling with a permanent smile, you can't get away from it.”

"The Prince looked a little bit more hesitant,” he added of Prince Harry. “But when he was with children, planting trees and drumming drums, and with his wounded veterans who go to the entirely admirable Invictus Games, which he set up, he looks happier.”