Prince Harry 'humiliating' photo sparks reactions

A royal fan alleged Meghan Markle has 'humiliated' Prince Harry again on the world stage

August 21, 2024

A royal expert has shared ‘humiliating’ photo of Prince Harry from his Colombia trip with Meghan Markle.

The Duke and Duchess visited Colombia with a memorable and heartfelt welcome from Vice President Francia Márquez and her partner, Rafael Yerney Pinillo.

They attended various events and meetings in Colombia.

Now, a user took to X, formerly Twitter and shared the screen grab of video featuring Prince Harry and Meghan attending a meeting.

The Twitter user who calls herself ‘Royal Historian’ shared the photo with caption, “So Harry is at the kiddie table? Credit to @MeghansMole for the video that gave us the grab shot.

“Note the merchandising Duchess sitting with the VIPs and Harold at the side table with the aides.”

Commenting on it, Angela Levin, a royal expert and major critic of Meghan and Harry, said “How humiliating for Harry.”

The photo has gone viral on social media and sparked reactions from the fans with one saying, “She’s humiliated him again on the world stage.”

Another said, “Harry looks angry & sad, this should be sorted once & for all by King Charles, this is not a royal visit as Meghan Markle thinks, far from it.”

