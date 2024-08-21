Meghan Markle's pal discloses Duchess' biggest secret

Meghan Markle's former friend has shared new interesting details about the Duchess of Sussex's goal and efforts to achieve it.

The former Suits star's university classmate has issued Meghan's unseen photo with surprising details about her excitement regarding a special skill.

Taking to Instagram, the Duchess of Sussex's former classmate, Iris Amador, has shared a throwback photo.

In the picture, the Duchess is seen with her friends in a Salsa class at Northwestern University.

The picture has seemingly revealed the former Suits star's dream to become a dancer as she reportedly attend professional classes.

In photo, Meghnan is seen wearing a black turtleneck jumper and dark wash jeans in the photo, with her hair pulled back into a low ponytail.



Amador captioned the photo: "Salsa lessons with the then future-to-be #DuchessOfSussex, in college.

"#HarryAndMeghanInColombia #MeghanMarkle #SalsaLessons @northwesternu many years ago!"

Meghan's new photo attracted massive applause, with on writing: "So beautiful! Thanks for sharing this photo and the background story. Meghan taking salsa classes wow. Can’t wait to see them in Cali."



"Thank you for sharing this! Finally getting to see Meghan salsa dancing was everything! It’s so uplifting to see those lessons paying off so beautifully!," another wrote.



Along side salsa dance, the Duchess also reportedly practiced her Spanish with Colombian students at Colegio La Giralda, a public school in Santa Fe, Bogotá.

Meghan reportedly first learned the language while interning at the US Embassy in Buenos Aires, Argentina, and studying abroad in Madrid, Spain.