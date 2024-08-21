 
King Charles makes sweet promise for Kate Middleton, Princess Charlotte amid cancer

King Charles and Kate Middleton are currently undergoing cancer treatment

August 21, 2024

King Charles makes sweet promise for Kate Middleton, Princess Charlotte amid cancer

King Charles has reportedly made a sweet new promise about his beloved daughter-in-law Kate Middleton and granddaughter Princess Charlotte.

King Charles visited Southport to express his continued support for those affected by the 29th July attack and the riots which followed.

After viewing the large memorial dedicated to the victims, the monarch did a walkabout and greeted local people who waited to thank him for visiting.

During the walkabout, King Charles received some special sweet pink hearts from woman called June who asked the monarch to “give them to Kate and Charlotte”, according to a report by The Sun.

As King received the gift, he promised to give it to Kate and Charlotte, saying “I will.”

King Charles and Kate Middleton are currently undergoing cancer treatment.

Meanwhile, following the visit, the palace also issued King Charles emotional statement on social media which reads, “Thank you to the frontline emergency services for your selfless dedication to protect the people of Southport and surrounding communities.”

