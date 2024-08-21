Meghan Markle suffers huge loss amid petty feud with Royal family

Meghan Markle fails to realize the huge loss she has suffered since parting ways with the British Royal family.



According to royal expert Michael Cole, Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, would have been a ‘great asset’ for the Royal family, had she kept working as senior royal alongside the Duke.

Speaking on their recent trip to Colombia, the expert noted that Meghan made a mistake leaving the Royal family as they could have given her a “bigger stage.”

"She would have been a great asset had she chosen the wider stage and the bigger stage that Buckingham Palace could have given her, instead of scooting off to Canada and then to America,” he explained.

"At one stage Meghan wanted to work for the State Department, the American Foreign Office, and she did a stint in Buenos Aires in the embassy there,” he continued.

“Sometimes plays come in three acts. She had the acting career, then of course, she was a royal duchess. Is she preparing for something else?"

The expert went on to suggest that the mother of Prince Archie and Princess Liliebt could step into US politics next.

America could "do with a talented and good-looking candidate" on the Democratic ticket,” Cole told GB News.

"In California, there have been people like Schwarzenegger, and not to mention Ronald Reagan - both of them actors of some skill, who went on to be governors of California.”