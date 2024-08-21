 
Geo News

Meghan Markle suffers huge loss amid petty feud with Royal family

Royal expert tells Meghan Markle how big of a mistake she made leaving Royal family

By
Web Desk
|

August 21, 2024

Meghan Markle suffers huge loss amid petty feud with Royal family
Meghan Markle suffers huge loss amid petty feud with Royal family   

Meghan Markle fails to realize the huge loss she has suffered since parting ways with the British Royal family.

According to royal expert Michael Cole, Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, would have been a ‘great asset’ for the Royal family, had she kept working as senior royal alongside the Duke.

Speaking on their recent trip to Colombia, the expert noted that Meghan made a mistake leaving the Royal family as they could have given her a “bigger stage.”

"She would have been a great asset had she chosen the wider stage and the bigger stage that Buckingham Palace could have given her, instead of scooting off to Canada and then to America,” he explained.

"At one stage Meghan wanted to work for the State Department, the American Foreign Office, and she did a stint in Buenos Aires in the embassy there,” he continued.

“Sometimes plays come in three acts. She had the acting career, then of course, she was a royal duchess. Is she preparing for something else?"

The expert went on to suggest that the mother of Prince Archie and Princess Liliebt could step into US politics next.

America could "do with a talented and good-looking candidate" on the Democratic ticket,” Cole told GB News.

"In California, there have been people like Schwarzenegger, and not to mention Ronald Reagan - both of them actors of some skill, who went on to be governors of California.”

King Charles makes sweet promise for Kate Middleton, Princess Charlotte amid cancer video
King Charles makes sweet promise for Kate Middleton, Princess Charlotte amid cancer
Emily Blunt 'casually swaps' bracelets amid Taylor Swift's Wembley concert
Emily Blunt 'casually swaps' bracelets amid Taylor Swift's Wembley concert
Naomi Watts reveals the title of her book, hopes women feel 'supported'
Naomi Watts reveals the title of her book, hopes women feel 'supported'
Meghan Markle's pal discloses Duchess' biggest secret
Meghan Markle's pal discloses Duchess' biggest secret
Ben Affleck falls out of love with Jennifer Lopez amid growing closeness with ex video
Ben Affleck falls out of love with Jennifer Lopez amid growing closeness with ex
King Charles, Prince William warned against Meghan Markle, Harry's 'unpredictable' move
King Charles, Prince William warned against Meghan Markle, Harry's 'unpredictable' move
Blake Lively called out for being 'deeply unlikeable' by Abbie Chatfield
Blake Lively called out for being 'deeply unlikeable' by Abbie Chatfield
Brittany Cartwright redefines boundaries with Jax Taylor in 'The Valley' S2
Brittany Cartwright redefines boundaries with Jax Taylor in 'The Valley' S2