Ben Affleck ‘sold himself' to Jennifer Lopez on being ‘changed man'

Ben Affleck pretended to be a better man to impress Jennifer Lopez

August 22, 2024

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez started experiencing problems ever since their honeymoon.

The former lovers, who jetted off to Italy in 2022 to celebrate their marital bliss, did not get along well due to conflicting approaches to fame.

Speaking about Affleck, a source tells PageSix: “He was unhappy with paparazzi following them. She is an international superstar, and he acted like it came as a surprise that they would be followed around.”

“They would barely speak to each other during what was supposed to be the happiest time of their life. He sold her on him being a changed man, and that lasted a very short time,” they added:

The source continued that Lopez’s level of celebrity turned out to be too much for Affleck.

They said: “He doesn’t want [the entourage] and all the drama that comes with that in his home,” the source said.

Speaking further about JLo’s current shock, the expert continued: “She’s furious. He has humiliated her. He was the one who initiated getting back together … She made a big deal that he was the love of her life,” a source previously said.

