Taylor Swift finally addresses Vienna concert cancellation

Taylor Swift has broken her silence on the cancellation of her Vienna concerts along with an explanation for not doing so earlier.

The Tortured Poets Department hitmaker addressed the matter in a long Instagram post

"We have officially wrapped the European leg of The Eras Tour," she said in response to the Coldplay's performance on her behalf at the same venue.

The band, who is currently on their Music of the Spheres world tour paid tribute to Swift on Wednesday by performing her 2008 hit Love Story with the opening act Maggie Rogers.

Reflecting on the Vienna terror plot, Swift urged her fans to see the other side of the picture as they grieve cancellation of the August 8, 9, and 10 shows.

"I was also so grateful to the authorities because thanks to them, we were grieving concerts and not lives."

Swift, 34, then shared why she was initially reluctant to make a statement at the time the terror plot and arrests came to light.

"Let me be very clear: I am not going to speak about something publicly if I think doing so might provoke those who would want to harm the fans who come to my shows. "In cases like this one, ‘silence’ is actually showing restraint, and waiting to express yourself at a time when it’s right to."

"My priority was finishing our European tour safely, and it is with great relief that I can say we did that," Swift iterated.

She also recalled feeling 'a rollercoaster of emotions' despite making it back to the London stage.



"Having our Vienna shows cancelled was devastating. The reason for the cancellations filled me with a new sense of fear, and a tremendous amount of guilt because so many people had planned on coming to those shows," her caption read.

At another point in the caption, she paid tribute to her crew who made the Eras European Tour vision a reality despite the 'hectic pace.'

"It was a more hectic pace than we’d done before, and I’m so proud of my crew/fellow performers for being able to physically perform that show and build our massive stage, take it apart, and make magic with so few days in between for recovery and travel," the Grammy-winning singer further said with a collage of many memories from the European leg of the Eras Tour.