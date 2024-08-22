Kate Middleton misses ‘brother' Prince Harry, gets why he lashed out at Royals

Kate Middleton has finally realized why Prince Harry lashed out at the Royal family on public platforms as she misses her ‘brother figure’ dearly.

The cancer-stricken Princess of Wales cannot forget the kindness and support that the Duke of Sussex showered on her when she dealt with difficult times while dating Prince William, claimed a source.

Speaking with Closer Magazine, the insider revealed that Kate is torn between her loyalty to her husband and her gratitude towards Harry for being kind to her.

Sharing more insights into what Kate has in her heart for Harry, they said that the Princess doesn't blame him for prioritizing his wife, Meghan Markle, as she would want William to do the same.

After stepping back from royal duties to focus on her recovery, the mother-of-three had time to reflect and realized she couldn't ignore how Harry had gone out of his way to make her feel welcome in the family.

"People forget he used to help her when she was having trouble and feeling down, he was always there to cheer her up,” the insider revealed.

"Back when she first started dating William it was Harry that went the most out of his way to make her feel welcome in the family and put her at ease,” they continued.

"She can’t simply forget all that because of this falling out.

"Yes, it’s hurtful that things have fallen apart the way but at the same time she doesn’t blame him for taking his wife’s side, because she would expect Williams to do exactly the same thing if the roles were reversed."