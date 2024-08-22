Jennifer Lopez proves she still loves Ben Affleck with new move

Jennifer Lopez shows she still loves her estranged husband Ben Affleck as she has no plans to return her engagement ring despite filing for divorce.

In 2022, the Gone Girl star proposed to Lopez for the second time with a 8.5-carat green diamond ring with an engraved promise that he was 'not going anywhere' with the couple tying the knot the same year in July.

However, after two years of marriage, Lopez went to Los Angeles County Superior Court to file the divorce papers without an attorney.



Following the shocking move, an insider revealed to Daily Mail that JLo does not intend on giving her engagement ring back to Affleck.

The On The Floor singer, who has been engaged to five men throughout her life, has a history of keeping the engagement rings even after her relationships end.

Hence, she will also add the green diamond to her impressive collection, which includes sparkling rings from her former husbands, Marc Anthony, Cris Judd, and Ojani Noa, one from ex-fiancé Alex Rodriguez, and one from her first engagement to Affleck in 2002.

After including Affleck's $5.6million worth of diamond ring to her collection, it's value will exceed $17million. However, the most expensive ring in her engagement ring collection would still be the $6.5million worth of blue diamond that Anthony got her.

Sharing her two cents on the matter, Laura Taylor, a specialist in engagement rings, revealed that engagement rings are ‘legally entitled to keep’ as they are considered as gifts.

She told Daily Mail, “Jennifer Lopez has amassed a remarkable collection of engagement rings over the years, each representing a different chapter in her life.”

"In the United States, engagement rings are typically considered gifts, meaning J.Lo is legally entitled to keep the ring after the divorce unless agreed otherwise in a prenup,” she added.