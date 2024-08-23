Prince Harry 'honeymoon period' coming to an end

Prince Harry is reportedly ‘determined’ to find his own permanent home in the UK amid rift with royal family, a royal expert has claimed.



Royal expert Tom Quinn told the Mirror, per GB News that Archie and Lilibet doting father Harry is "sad" that he does not have a British address and misses some of his old friends.

The royal expert said, "Harry is determined to find his own permanent home in the UK, which is partly why he’s continuing his legal action to get the British taxpayer to pay for his security."

He further said: "As time goes by, Harry misses some aspects of his old life in the UK.”

Tom Quinn added inevitably, the ‘honeymoon period’ where everything in US is new and exciting is coming to an end and Harry is looking back at the past through ‘rose-tinted spectacles."

"He misses his Old Etonian and army friends, many of whom have not visited as they don’t get on with Meghan,” Quinn further claimed.

Quinn’s recent claims came amid reports King Charles wants Prince Andrew to move into Meghan and Harry’s former residence Frogmore Cottage.

Queen Elizabeth had presented Harry and Meghan Frogmore Cottage as a wedding gift in 2018 but when King Charles, became the reigning monarch, he evicted the royal couple, who stepped down as senior royals in 2020.