Sabrina Carpenter reveals never-seen-footage of 'Short n' Sweet' album

Sabrina Carpenter shared the behind-the-scene footage of Short n' Sweet as it “was one of the most special, honest, up-and-down, stupid, and fun experiences of her life.”

The Espresso hitmaker posted a carousel of pictures while featuring herself and her team.

In the carousel post, she started off with her solo picture in which she showed off her arm that had a lip kiss on it as the singer donned grey cropped top and grey pants along with her hair flowing down to her back.

Furthermore, she added a video in the second swipe in which she showcased glimpses of the making of her album, while everyone sang, talked, danced and seemingly enjoyed with the instruments.

It is worth mentioning that Sabrina added a picture of herself in a studio with Jack Antonoff while she donned an orange top and had headphones on.

Additionally, Carpenter also revealed some fuzzy polaroid pictures, food and goofy moments with her friends.

In regards to the caption, the Please Please Please hitmaker began at length by admitting, “Short n’ sweet is officially yours now!!!”

Moreover, Sabrina also explained, “I feel extremely lucky that each time I write a new record I learn a little bit more about myself, and can create from that place. the making of short n’ sweet was one of the most special, honest, up and down, stupid and fun experiences of my life.”



The songstress also expressed gratefulness towards her “friends, writers, producers, mixers, engineers, and creative minds that helped her bring this world and these songs to life.”

It is pertinent to mention that she finally unveiled the music video for her next single Taste co-starring Wednesday actress Jenna Ortega, in which she seemingly took a naughty shower with Carpenter's man.