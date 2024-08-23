Kanye West, Bianca Censori step out with rapper's kids: Watch

Kanye West and Bianca Censori stepped out in Seoul, South Korea on Thursday with the rapper’s kids.



Ye and Censori were spotted at the airport, where the latter carried the rapper’s daughter Chicago, with North, 11, and Saint, eight. Psalm, five, couldn’t be seen with the duo.

The rapper shares all his kids with ex-wife Kim Kardashian. The duo got married in 2014 and finalized their divorce in 2022.

During the outing, Ye also showed off his $850,000 golden grills. The Runaway hitmaker was dressed in a white hoodie and pajamas, pairing them with matching joggers.

As for his partner, she kept it modest for the outing with his children. The model was twinning with her partner in a white midi dress. She paired it with stiletto heels and a matching bakerboy cap.

The family are in South Korea for Kanye's Vultures 2 listening party with Ty Dolla $ign on Friday, August 23. The event is set to take place at Goyang Stadium, and will be followed by another party in Taiwan on August 25.

Ye last performed in South Korea 14 years ago. He took the stage at the Summer Week&T music festival back in 2010.