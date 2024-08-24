 
Jennifer Lopez's first glimpse after filing for divorce from Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez filed for divorce from Ben Affleck on August 20

August 24, 2024

Jennifer Lopez has resumed her activity on social media after filing for divorce from Ben Affleck on Tuesday.

Lopez, who ended her two-year marriage with Affleck, took to Instagram stories and shared a throwback selfie from December 2020.

The On The Floor hitmaker looked glamorous in the throwback photo, donning a pale pink fleece jacket.

This is the first post of the 55-year actress after filing for divorce from the 52-year-old actor.

According to MailOnline, Lopez filed the paperwork earlier this week herself, however, she may have an attorney listed in the future.

In the listed documents, the singer cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the divorce filing.

Although Affleck did not initiate for divorce, he was aware of her plans, according to Us Weekly.

A tipster revealed to the publication that the estranged couple had “already agreed to these terms before she filed”.

The stars met as co-stars in the movie Gigli in 2022 and broke up in 2004, however, they rekindled their romance in 2021 and got married in 2022. 

