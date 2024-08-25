Optimistic PCB chief says Pakistan will bounce back in second Test

PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi addresses a press conference in Karachi, Pakistan on March 19, 2024. — PCB

Despite Pakistan's humiliating defeat against Bangladesh in the first Test of the ongoing series in Rawalpindi, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi has expressed hope for the hosts to make a "comeback" in the second Test.

This is the maiden victory for Bangladesh in the format as the two teams have earlier locked horns in 13 matches under six Test series with Pakistan emerging winners in 12 of them as one ended in a draw.

The visitors thrashed Pakistan by ten wickets in the first Test which concluded earlier today at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.



The PCB chief congratulated the visitors on their historic victory.

"Bangladesh Cricket Team has played wonderfully, and have held their ground throughout the match. It is a historic win for they have won against Pakistan for the first time," Naqvi said in an X, formerly Twitter, post.

The cricket board's chairman further said that unfortunately, the Pakistan could not perform as well as they should have, but showed optimism that the Shan Masood-led playing XI would bounce back in the second Test.

Chasing the 30-run target after bowling Pakistan out for 148 runs during their second innings, the visitors had no trouble as Zakir Hasan (15) and Shadman Islam (9) guided their side to complete the target in just 6.3 overs.

The two sides will now hit the ground for the second Test at the same venue from August 30 to September 3.

The Test matches between Pakistan and Bangladesh are being played as part of the World Test Championship (WTC) 2023-25.