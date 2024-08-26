Drake faces flak from Kendrick Lamar ally

After Kendrick Lamar, Mustard has stepped forward to hit out at Drake after he had an infamous beef with the Compton rapper.



Not to mention, the DJ was the producer of the hit Not Like Us, which became a super-hit track.

During an interview with the Los Angeles Times, the Canadian rap star was asked about his views on collaborating with the Grammy winner.

“I don’t think I want to make a song with that dude,” he said. “He’s a strange guy.”

The feud between the two hip-hop industry titans divided the rap community. Voicing these worries, André 3000 recently said the beef made him “a little sad."

“In early rap battles, you had kids in the park rapping against each other. But it’s not just people rapping now," he continued.

"You got people with 100 employees. You have livelihoods, empires, companies, deals — all of it can be jeopardized. If you don’t have anything to lose, sure, go for it. But if I already made it, I’m not sure it’s even worth it anymore.”