 
Geo News

Hailey Bieber condition after delivering her baby revealed

Reports say Hailey and Justin Bieber are over the moon on the birth of their son

By
Web Desk
|

August 26, 2024

Hailey Bieber condition after delivering her baby revealed
Hailey Bieber condition after delivering her baby revealed 

Justin Bieber has become a dad to a baby boy, and her mother, Hailey Bieber, is said to be "doing well" after delivery her first child.

The newborn son is named Jack Blues, as a source says, he and the 27-year-old are "doing well" at home.

The newly-become parents, meanwhile, are over the moon after, "They're both overjoyed. The baby is such a miracle. He's adorable and doing well."

Prior to delivery, the couple was praying for a while to have a kid, and the moment they received the news of expecting, the insider said, they became extremely happy.

"The pregnancy was something that they very much wished and prayed for," they spilled to People. "The day they found out that Hailey was pregnant was the best ever for Justin."

"He was over the moon with excitement. It was a big celebration for them," noting, "Justin's already a great dad."

On Aug 23, Justin and Hailey announced on social media about the birth of their son. "WELCOME HOME JACK BLUES BIEBER," he penned.

'Gladiator' writer gets honest about upcoming sequel
'Gladiator' writer gets honest about upcoming sequel
Kylie Jenner shuns close circle, sticks to one best friend
Kylie Jenner shuns close circle, sticks to one best friend
Prince George ‘moment of truth' delayed, Kate wants ‘normality' video
Prince George ‘moment of truth' delayed, Kate wants ‘normality'
‘Real' connection between Kate Middleton and Britons revealed video
‘Real' connection between Kate Middleton and Britons revealed
Drake faces flak from Kendrick Lamar ally
Drake faces flak from Kendrick Lamar ally
Ben Affleck keeps Jennifer Lopez kids at arm's length?
Ben Affleck keeps Jennifer Lopez kids at arm's length?
Prince Andrew told to run before past ‘disaster' resurfaces video
Prince Andrew told to run before past ‘disaster' resurfaces
Britney Spears finds it hard to forgive her tormentor?
Britney Spears finds it hard to forgive her tormentor?