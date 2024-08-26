'My heart is full': Shaheen Afridi shares heartwarming post after son's birth

Shaheen Afridi celebrates birth of his son (left) and photo shared by cricketer showing he and his wife holding hand of their son. — AFP/File/Instagram/@ishaheenafridi10

Celebrating the birth of his son, Pakistani cricketer Shaheen Shah Afridi took to social media to give his fans the first glimpse of his bundle of joy on social media.

Shaheen and his wife, Ansha, welcomed their first child on Saturday when the Pakistani pacer accompanied his teammates on the pitch for the ongoing two-Test series against Bangladesh.

Taking to his official Instagram account on Monday, Shaheen posted his first photograph with newborn son Aliyaar. The photo showed the couple holding onto their son's hand.

The star pacer accompanied the post with a heartfelt caption.

"My heart is full and my life just got a whole lot better. 24/08/2024 will always be special to us. Welcome to the world my son, Aliyaar Afridi," wrote Shaheen.

In the caption, the 24-year-old cricketer referred to his wife as the "support system" of his little family and further expressed his gratitude to her for "all the pain and sufferings she had to endure".



"I am grateful for all the lovely wishes and prayers coming our way. Remember my little family in your prayers," he concluded.

Shaheen will join his team in Islamabad tomorrow for a scheduled "optional training session" ahead of Pakistan's second Test against Bangladesh which is scheduled for August 30 in Rawalpindi.

Shaheen tied the knot with Ansha — daughter of legendary cricketer Shahid Afridi — in February 2023 when their nikkah was solemnised at a local mosque in Karachi in the presence of close relatives of both families.

Later, in September 2023, the couple held their wedding ceremony at a local hall in Karachi and hosted the Valima reception ceremony in the capital city of Islamabad.