'What's happening?': Kevin Pietersen concerned about Pakistan cricket

Former English skipper Kevin Pietersen. — Reuters/File

Signalling discontent over Pakistan's dismal show against Bangladesh, former England batsman Kevin Pietersen on Monday wondered what had happened to cricket in Pakistan.

Registering their first ever Test win over Pakistan, Bangladesh on Sunday outclassed the hosts by 10 wickets in the series opener in Rawalpindi.

In a tweet, Pietersen reminisced when he played the Pakistan Super League (PSL), Pakistani players, particularly youngsters, were incredible and the league's standard was tremendous.

“What happened to cricket in Pakistan? When I played the PSL, the standard of that league was tremendous, the players had a very good work ethic and the youngsters on display were magic.

“What’s happening there?” he asked.

Screengrab of Kevin Pietersen's post on his X account. — X/@KP24

Pakistan, who declared their first innings on 448-6, were bowled out for 146 in their second, which left Bangladesh needing 30 runs to go 1-0 up in the two-test series.



Bangladesh openers Zakir Hasan and Shadman Islam chased down the target within seven overs.

Pakistani cricket experts blamed overconfidence of players and poor management of the national cricket board for the loss.

Former opener Ahmad Shahzad held those pulling the strings from behind the curtain in the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) responsible for the defeat.

“I will not blame players here. I will blame the PCB, its chief and those who have been giving advices for the past 10 to 12 years in the board and do not come forward,” he said.

He said the current PCB management, including PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi, was responsible for the dismal performance as it once again incorporated the same players in the team who put personal statistics before the team.

Senior journalist Abdul Majid Bhatti blamed overconfidence and poor planning for the loss and also demanded accountability of veteran players, “who could not perform well in the previous 12 to 14 matches”.

The second test of the two-match series between the Green Shirts and The Tigers, also in Rawalpindi, begins on August 30.

The Test matches between Pakistan and Bangladesh are being played as part of the World Test Championship (WTC) 2023-25.