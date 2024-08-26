Nicola Coughlan poses with Jake Dunn during London festival

Nicola Coughlan attended All Points East Festival at Victoria Park in London while posing and enjoying time with Jake Dunn.

The 37-year-old actress was joined by Renegade Nell star at Victoria Park in London.

While blending in with the rest of the crowd, the Bridgerton star shielded her face with a black bucket hat while watching Mitski headline.

According to The Sun, she donned a white mini dress and topped her festival ready look off with a pair of studded ankle boots.

As far as Jake is concerned, he opted for an open shirt, layered over the top of a white vest, with black linen trousers and New Balance trainers.

It is worth mentioning that he most recently starred as Thomas Blancheford in Disney+ series Renegade Nell and has also featured in The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself.

Nicola, famously known as Penelope Featherington in Bridgerton, was spotted alongside Jake and his co-star Alice Kremelberg at the premiere of Renegade Nell in March, as they posed for a selfie.

According to Daily Mail, the Irish actress stepped out at the event to support her Derry Girls co-star Louisa Harland, who played the titular character.

In regards to Nicola, back in June, Bridgerton fans descended into a frenzy as on-screen lovebirds Nicola and Luke Newton reunited for a nostalgic trip to Galway, as reported by the publication.