Has Ben Affleck found new love with Kick Kennedy: Source

After months of troubled marriage with Jennifer Lopez, is Ben Affleck mingling with Kick Kennedy?



As per a report by People, multiple sources claimed that the 52-year-old actor is moving on with Kick Kennedy, daughter of Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

An insider said to the outlet, “Kick and Ben have been spending time together, but I'm not sure what's happening,” one source says.

The source continued to note that they were unaware when Affleck and Kennedy crossed paths but “Kick’s celeb crush has always been Ben.”

Kennedy, who is an actress and activist, the insider called a partier, while revealing that she “likes to have a good time.”

In contrast, a second source insisted, "I don't think they even know each other. There's definitely nothing going on."

This news was first broken by Page Six, claiming that Kennedy and Affleck have been "spending time together" since late spring.

They were seen also together at a Beverly Hills hotel and other places as per the outlet.

