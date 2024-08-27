King Charles ready to sacrifice Prince Harry with heartbreaking move

Prince Harry received heartbreaking news from Buckingham Palace after the Duke of Sussex reignited the royal feud by allegedly bringing out the paperback edition of his bombshell memoir, Spare.

As per The Times, a renowned English author Hugo Vickers claimed that the royal family might rub salt into the Duke of Sussex's wounds by excluding him from the Firm permanently.

During The Royals - with Roya and Kate podcast, the royal commentator opened up about the Monarchy's procedure to maintain their "image of unity."

Hugo mentioned that it's challenging for the royal family to guarantee survival. However, key figures occasionally "cut off" members of the Firm to keep the spark alive.

He explained, "Tommy Lascelles, who was the private secretary during the abdication of George VI and in the early years of the Queen's reign, said that the monarchy is rather like a rosebush; every now and again, you have to cut off a head to keep it going."

"If you think about it through history, that is what's happened. Prince Harry may indeed be one of those heads," the author revealed.

The royal commentator believes that Prince Harry's decision to step back from his role might ultimately benefit King Charles and key royal figures in the long term.