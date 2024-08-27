 
Ben Affleck 'forced' Jennifer Lopez to end two-year marriage: Report

Jennifer Lopez did not want a divorce from Ben Affeck, as per sources

August 27, 2024

Ben Affleck has reportedly pushed Jennifer Lopez to make an “incredibly" difficult decision to file for divorce, although the actress did not want to end their two-year marriage.

An insider told People magazine, “It’s been incredibly difficult for her that Ben chose to pull away from their marriage and move on with his life, leaving her behind.”

“She didn’t want a divorce. She wanted to figure things out,” revealed the insider. “They love each other. Jennifer is not the type to just give up. It’s been almost torture for her to wait around.”

The confidant added that the Atlas actress seems “relieved” after filing for divorce.

“Her family and friends agree that it was the right decision,” a tipster continued. "She's surrounded by a lot of love and support. She'll be fine. She's strong and always comes out on top."

For those unversed, Jennifer filed for divorce from Ben in Los Angeles County Superior Court on August 20.

