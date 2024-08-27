Chappell Roan earns praise for addressing fans' ‘unwanted behaviour'

Chappell Roan recently earned praise from fellow artist Hayley Williams for addressing certain fans' "unwanted behaviour".



Following Roan’s Instagram post addressing fans’ "predatory behaviour”, Williams shared the message on her now-expired Instagram story.

In the story, the lead singer of Paramore expressed her gratitude for the Good Luck, Babe! singer’s courage in confronting these issues.

The 35-year-old songwriter wrote, "This happens to every woman I know from this business, myself included. social media has made this worse. I’m really thankful chappell is willing to address it in a real way, in real time. it’s brave and unfortunately necessary. (sic)," quoted by PEOPLE magazine.

This news comes after the 26-year-old singer addressing certain fans’ "predatory behavior" which has been "normalised" in the music industry.

On August 23, the Hot to Go! hitmaker addressed her followers on Instagram, calling for respect after dealing with “social interactions.”

Roan on her Instagram explained why she needs to “draw lines and set boundaries” when it comes to interactions with her fans.

Born as Kayleigh Rose Amstutz, the singer initially called out fans for “creepy behaviour” in two TikToks, last week, after they had allegedly begun stalking her and her family, and bullying her online.

Roan made it clear that she didn't care “if people thought it was selfish of her to say no for a photo," adding, “Or for your time or for a hug - that's not normal - that's weird."