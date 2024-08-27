Here's how much Amy Jackson's wedding dress cost

British model Amy Jackson and the Gossip Girl star Ed Westwick tied the knot over this weekend in Italy.



The duo started dating back in 2021, with Ed getting engaged to Amy earlier this year on a ski trip.

Now as per reports by MailOnline, the 32-year-old newly bride “dropped a combined $10,392 on dresses by Rebecca Vallance”.

The model, who is famous for her roles in famous Bollywood films, donned a white satin gown, designed by Alberta Ferretti, with a "strapless neckline and a full princess-style skirt."

While her eight bridesmaids opted for in the Aveline strapless gown, worth $1,299 each, which featured a white base decorated with pink floral patterns.

The couple, who held their wedding on Italy’s Amalfi Coast , made the journey on a lavish private jet, joined by their family and friends, including Amy's four-year-old son from her previous relationship.

The former Miss Teen World got married to the White Gold actor in a small civil ceremony on 9 August in London. However, the couple recently held a second wedding in Italy on August 24.