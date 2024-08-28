PFF imposes lifetime ban on 22 former officials

This undated photo shows Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) house in Lahore. — Geo Super website/file

KARACHI: The Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) Disciplinary Committee has imposed a life ban on 22 former officials, including Syed Ashfaq Hussain Shah, Amir Dogar and Sardar Naved Haider, for their involvement in creating a parallel association and orchestrating a hostile takeover of the PFF offices.

Geo News has obtained a copy of the Disciplinary Committee's decision in which the committee says that it has, after a comprehensive review of the case, determined that these individuals had violated Article 70 of the PFF Constitution by forming a parallel association.

The committee added that it found their actions to be detrimental to the unity and governance of football in the country. Consequently, the officials have also been declared persona non grata and banned from participating in any football-related activities for life.

Among those banned are Syed Ashfaq Hussain Shah, Muhammad Noman (KPK), Syed Zahir Shah, and Malik Muhammad Aamir Dogar, along with several others who played key roles in this endeavour.

In addition to the establishment of the parallel association, the committee also addressed the actions of several individuals who were involved in the alleged attack on the PFF House and the takeover of PFF offices on March 27, 2021, which led to Pakistan's suspension from FIFA.

Those found guilty of this hostile takeover, including Syed Ashfaq Hussain Shah, Muhammad Naveed Akram, Sardar Naveed Haider, and others, have been banned for life from all football-related activities. The committee also directed these individuals to return all PFF assets, including official vehicles, within seven days and warned that failure to comply would result in the filing of criminal charges against them.

The PFF has issued instructions to all its affiliated units and departments to enforce this decision without exception. The Federation has warned that any affiliate attempting to establish contact with the banned individuals will face penalties.

Additionally, the PFF Secretariat has been tasked with communicating this decision to FIFA and the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) immediately.