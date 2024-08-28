Cristiano Ronaldo likely to retire at Al Nassr — but when?

Al Nassr's Cristiano Ronaldo applauds fans after a match. — Reuters/File

Portuguese football legend Cristiano Ronaldo said that he is likely to hang his boots while at his current club, Saudi Pro League giant Al-Nassr, but he isn't sure when that day will come.

"I don't know if I will retire soon, in two or three years... but probably I will retire here at Al-Nassr," Ronaldo told Portuguese TV channel NOW.

"I'm very happy at this club, I feel good in this country too. I'm happy to play in Saudi Arabia and I want to continue."

Ronaldo's retirement bombshell comes days after he launched his YouTube channel that reached one million subscribers within 90 minutes setting yet another world record.

Fans believe that the YouTube channel may be a hint at the five-time Ballon d'Or award winner's post-football life.

Ronaldo, 39, has already surpassed many fans' expectations of how long he would continue playing professional football.

However, fans might not even find out when he actually hangs up his boots for a final time, as he said: "When I leave the national team, I will not tell anyone; it will be a very spontaneous decision on my part."

The former Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus star has played down the prospect of becoming a coach.

"At the moment, I'm not thinking about being a coach of the first team or any team," he added. "It doesn't even cross my mind, I've never thought about it. I don't see my future going through that."

"What I want now is to be able to help the national team," Ronaldo said as he gears up for his national team's upcoming Nations League games under Roberto Martinez.

"I see myself doing other things outside of football, but only God knows what the future holds," he said.