WATCH: Cristiano Ronaldo scores 899th career goal via remarkable free-kick

Al-Nassr striker Cristiano Ronaldo gestures during a match. — Instagram/@cristiano/File

Throughout his illustrious football career, Cristiano Ronaldo has given several memorable moments to fans and he has repeated the feat by scoring a remarkable free-kick to score his 899th career goal.

Featuring for Al-Nassr against Al-Feiha in a Saudi Pro League match, Ronaldo, whose ability to find the back of the neat from dead-ball situations hasn't been the same in recent years, managed to tap into his "old self" to score his career's 64th free-kick goal of his career, reported NDTV.

This was also the Portuguese footballer's 53rd free-kick goal at the club level.

Furthermore, apart from contributing to his side's 4-1 win against Al-Feiha, the goal also made him the first player to score a free-kick goal consecutively in 23 seasons since his debut back in 2002.



As he stands on the brink of the 900-goal mark, Ronaldo has previously expressed his intention of pursuing the 100-goal achievement in his career.

"It's going to be pretty tough, but it's about seeing how I am mentally, my motivation [...] until I get to 1,000, first I have to get to 900. I think I'll get there," the acclaimed footballer had said in a recent interview.

It is to be noted that the Al-Nassr striker, while speaking to the Portuguese TV channel NOW, revealed that he plans to bid farewell to the sport while playing for the Saudi club.

"I don't know if I will retire soon, in two or three years... but probably I will retire here at Al-Nassr," he said.