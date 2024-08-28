Rashid Latif hopes Jay Shah to ensure India's participation in Champions Trophy

Pakistan's former cricketer Rashid Latif. — X/@RashidLatif/File

Amid ongoing uncertainty over the Indian team's participation in the 2025 Champions Trophy, former captain Rashid Latif has claimed that the Men in Blue will take part in the mega cricketing event hosted by Pakistan next year.



The former captain said this on Wednesday following Jay Shah's unopposed election as the next chairman of the International Cricket Council (ICC).

Shah, who is currently serving as the secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), had said on August 15 that the decision regarding the team's participation in the event had not been finalised.

The ICC Champions Trophy is set to be held in February next year. However, India's participation remains uncertain, as the BCCI is seeking the government's approval for the team to visit Pakistan.

Talking to The Sporting News today, the 55-year-old former cricketer hoped that Shah's unopposed election as ICC chief might lead to India’s participation in the upcoming mega cricket event.

"PCB has not opposed Shah's appointment for a reason. I think there's an understanding," the former right-hand batter said.

He said if the Indian team came, it would be because of Jay Shah’s efforts, along with support from their government.

"Approval has already been halfway granted. India is coming to Pakistan," the former wicketkeeper-batter said, expressing his confidence in Shah.

It should be noted here that five years after taking the top BCCI position, Shah was elected unopposed as chair of the global cricketing governing body.

Moreover, he is the youngest person ever to take the ICC's top job, overseeing a sport loved by billion-plus fans — with more than 90% of them in the South Asian subcontinent, according to a 2018 ICC study.

According to the veteran player, Shah’s tenure as the chairman of ICC could be a game changer for India and Pakistan.

Nevertheless, the most-anticipated ICC Champions Trophy is set to kick off on February 19, with the final scheduled for March 9.

This ninth edition of the tournament will feature eight top-ranked ODI men’s national teams.