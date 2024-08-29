Taylor Swift gears up for new ventures as Eras Tour nears wrapup

Taylor Swift has a novel in the works!

The Tortured Poets Department hitmaker, 34, had an epiphany as a teen that she would grow up to be a novelist.

New reports cite that her debut novel already has a title called A Girl Called Girl, which she has already trademarked since 2015.

The first draft was with her parents for the longest time and now that her successful Eras Tour serves her some break till mid-November, Swift is ready to give it a final look.

The novel follows the story of a mother who wanted a son instead of a daughter, Daily Mail reported, adding that Swift was only 14 when she wrote the novel.

In 2012, Swift revealed what motivated her to write the book in the first place.

"All my friends were back in Pennsylvania, so I had nothing to do," she told her fans during a tour.

"I had this epiphany; I’m going to be a novelist and I’m going to write novels. That’s going to be my career path."

It is unclear if the Grammy-winning singer hopes to publish the book ahead of the Canadian leg of her Eras Tour or wait until wrapup.